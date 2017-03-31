Image copyright Google Image caption The couple were attacked during a burglary at their home in Halstead, Kent

A couple had boiling water poured over their heads by "barbaric" burglars who jetted off to Dubai on a spending spree after the raid, a court has heard.

Kacey Adams, 34, and Daniel Wallace, 33, broke into their victims' bungalow near Sevenoaks, Kent, in April 2016.

Adams, of Covert Road, Hainault, and Wallace, of no fixed address, admit aggravated burglary and causing GBH with intent.

They are being sentenced for the attack at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The court heard how the raid happened as Janis Buswell, 64, knitted clothes for her expected great grandchild while her 66-year-old husband John watched boxing on TV.

The men tied up Mr and Mrs Buswell with cable ties before subjecting them to two hours of torture to demand the codes to their safes, said prosecutor Tracy Ayling QC.

Adams and Wallace, together with a third man who has never been caught, made off with around £50,000.

Threatened

They were arrested on a flight back from Dubai in May 2016, and their luggage was found to contain more than £18,000 of luxury goods.

The two men smirked and chatted to each other throughout Friday's sentencing hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The court was told how Adams and Wallace tipped a kettle of boiling water over Mrs Buswell's head, which made Mr Buswell so angry that he broke free from his cable ties, the court heard.

The men then threatened Mr Buswell with a knife before tipping a second kettle of boiling water over Mrs Buswell.

"She was screaming in terrible pain," said Ms Ayling.

Mr Buswell took the men to a second safe, hidden under the floor, which contained around £40,000.

Getaway

Their ordeal continued as the men then tipped boiling water over Mr Buswell's head, threatened to chop off his wife's fingers with a knife and his ears with scissors.

In a victim impact statement, Mrs Buswell said: "What these criminals did to me was barbaric."

A fourth man, 27-year-old Drew Morris, of Downhall Road, Rayleigh, Essex, admitted being the getaway driver but said he did not enter the house or know what was going to happen.

He admitted simple burglary at an earlier hearing at Maidstone Crown Court.

Judge Charles Gratwicke is expected to sentence the men at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday

Adams and Wallace will also be sentenced for a drive-by shooting in Stanford-Le-Hope, Essex, in May 2016 which their victim survived.

They were convicted of conspiracy to murder along with a third defendant, 23-year-old Edward Dooley, of St Edwards Way in Romford, following an earlier trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.