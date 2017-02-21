Charges after police officer hit by car in Stratford-upon-Avon
A man has been charged after a police officer was hit by a car.
The officer had to be treated in hospital for injuries to his arms and hand after being struck in Stratford-upon-Avon on 27 November.
The officer, who was on foot, had been responding to concerns about a man's welfare when he was hit.
Barrie Pearce, 26, of Cross Street, Burton-upon-Trent, is charged with drink-driving, dangerous driving and trying to cause grievous bodily harm.
Mr Pearce will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on 5 April.