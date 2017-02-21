Image copyright Google Image caption The officer suffered injuries to his arms and hand after the incident on Hathaway Green Lane, Stratford-upon-Avon

A man has been charged after a police officer was hit by a car.

The officer had to be treated in hospital for injuries to his arms and hand after being struck in Stratford-upon-Avon on 27 November.

The officer, who was on foot, had been responding to concerns about a man's welfare when he was hit.

Barrie Pearce, 26, of Cross Street, Burton-upon-Trent, is charged with drink-driving, dangerous driving and trying to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mr Pearce will appear at Warwickshire Magistrates' Court on 5 April.

