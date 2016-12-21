Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glenn Wheeler has done commentating work for both Norwich City and West Ham United

Update 7th November 2011: In January 2017 the Crown Prosecution Service confirmed that following a review of the evidence, the charges against Glenn Wheeler had been dropped and the case discontinued.

A football commentator who has worked for West Ham and Norwich City has been charged with sexual grooming.

As first reported in The Telegraph, Glenn Wheeler of Colchester, is accused of grooming offences in Norfolk between April and October.

Norwich City said he was an unpaid volunteer who was never employed by the club and was only paid expenses. West Ham said he had worked as a freelance.

Mr Wheeler is due before magistrates in Ipswich next month.

For more on this and other Norfolk stories

A spokesman for West Ham United said: "West Ham United have been made aware that an individual who on occasions provided freelance commentary services to the club has been charged with a criminal offence.

"It is our full understanding that this matter is completely unrelated to West Ham United."

It is understood Mr Wheeler, of Juniper Road, broadcast on Norwich City's in-house television and YouTube channels but is no longer involved with the club.

The former University of East Anglia student commentated on the Canaries' under-21 matches between July 2014 and March this year.

A police spokesman said the alleged offences were not involved with a national investigation into historical allegations of sexual abuse within football.