Image copyright PA Image caption The crash on the Smiler left five people seriously injured

Merchandise for the Alton Towers ride which seriously injured five people is set to go back on sale when the rollercoaster reopens.

Two women each lost a leg and three people were badly hurt in the crash on the Smiler ride on 2 June.

Souvenirs for the ride stopped being sold at the Staffordshire theme park following the crash.

A spokesman said: "We will be selling merchandise again when the Smiler reopens for the 2016 season."

Both the ride and theme park - which has been closed for winter - will reopen on 19 March.

Updates on this and other Staffordshire stories

Image copyright facebook Image caption (l-r) Daniel Thorpe, Vicky Balch, Joe Pugh and Leah Washington were among those seriously injured

Four people sitting in the front row of the ride were among those most seriously hurt when their carriage hit a stationary carriage.

Vicky Balch, 20, from Lancashire, had six rounds of surgery in a bid to save her leg before needing an amputation.

Leah Washington, 17, from Barnsley, also had one of her legs amputated, while her 18-year-old boyfriend, Joe Pugh, shattered his knees.

Daniel Thorpe, 27, from Buxton, Derbyshire, was treated for a collapsed lung and leg injuries.

The fifth person, Chanda Chauhan, 49, from Wednesbury, underwent surgery after suffering internal injuries.

The owner of the attraction is to be prosecuted over the crash.

Merlin Attractions Operation Ltd will appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on 22 April, the Health and Safety Executive announced last week.