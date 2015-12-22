England

Dogs rescued from West Midlands 'puppy farm'

  • 22 December 2015
Image released by West Midlands Police Image copyright West Midlands Police
Image caption West Midlands Police has released this image

More than 20 dogs have been rescued from a suspected "puppy farm", police have said.

A site in the Solihull area was raided police, executing a warrant, and RSPCA inspectors.

A 51-year-old man and a woman, 41, from Hampton-in-Arden, were arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, West Midlands Police said. The woman was later released on bail.

The dogs were on their way to "be looked after properly", the force said.

The RSPCA confirmed a "number of small-breed dogs" had been removed.

"The investigation is currently ongoing," a spokeswoman said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites