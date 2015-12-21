England

Northern Lights seen over England

  • 21 December 2015
Northern Lights at Hunstanton Image copyright Gary Pearson
Image caption The sky over the seaside town of Hunstanton in Norfolk was awash with colour

The Aurora Borealis - better known as the Northern Lights - was spotted across parts of England on Sunday.

They are caused by charged particles emitted by the sun colliding with atoms in the earth's atmosphere - different gases create the range of colours.

Aurora Watch UK, based at Lancaster University, confirmed the sighting on Twitter.

BBC News readers have been sending in their images of the colourful, winter display. Here is a selection:

Image copyright Baz Scampion
Image caption This shot was taken at the Burnham Overy Staithe looking towards Scolt Head Island and Gun Hill in Norfolk
Image copyright Gary Pearson
Image caption An old barn in the coastal village of Thornham in Norfolk was illuminated by the Aurora Borealis
Image copyright PA
Image caption The Northern Lights shine over St Mary's Lighthouse at Whitley Bay, Tyne and Wear
Image copyright Matthew Howlett
Image caption Matthew Howlett took this shot just after midnight when the streetlamps were turned off in Worlingham, Suffolk
Image copyright Sue McNamara
Image caption The sky over the east of England was awash with purples, pinks and blues
Image copyright Brian Egan
Image caption The sailing barge Juno wasn't the only thing that was lit up in Blakeney, Norfolk
Image copyright Theo Gove-Humphries
Image caption Theo Gove-Humphries was surprised to see this spectacular sight over Droitwich in Worcestershire
Image copyright Daniel Britton
Image caption The lights could be seen as far as Beverley in East Yorkshire
Image copyright David Benbow
Image caption Multi-coloured bands of light lit up the sky at Morston Quay, Norfolk

