Northern Lights seen over England
- 21 December 2015
The Aurora Borealis - better known as the Northern Lights - was spotted across parts of England on Sunday.
They are caused by charged particles emitted by the sun colliding with atoms in the earth's atmosphere - different gases create the range of colours.
Aurora Watch UK, based at Lancaster University, confirmed the sighting on Twitter.
BBC News readers have been sending in their images of the colourful, winter display. Here is a selection: