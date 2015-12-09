More than 80 interviewed in boarding schools abuse probe
More than 80 potential victims have been interviewed amid allegations of abuse at three boys' boarding schools.
Former pupils at Badgeworth Court and Dowdeswell Court, in Gloucestershire, and Clouds House, in Wiltshire, have said they suffered "horrific" abuse in the 1970s and 1980s.
Gloucestershire Police said it hoped to discuss the case with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) next year.
Staff who worked at the schools have denied any involvement in abuse.
Det Ch Insp Steve Porter, from Gloucestershire Police, said: "We've managed to trace and to interview over 80 potential victims so far."
He said officers were trying to establish what happened at the schools and whether there was enough evidence to bring a prosecution.
The former owner of the schools, Anthony Hurley, appeared in court in 2000 on allegations of cruelty and sexual abuse of children, but was deemed unfit to stand trial.
He died in 2003.