Man killed by police in Enfield named as James Fox
A man who was shot dead by police in north London on Sunday has been named as James Fox.
North London Coroner's Office confirmed the identity of the 43-year-old.
He was shot outside a flat on the sixth floor of Picardy House, a 12-storey former local authority building in Enfield, after making threats to kill, the Metropolitan Police said.
Mr Fox was pronounced dead at the scene. A non-police firearm was recovered.
Neighbours reported seeing about 20 police officers around the building at 23:50 BST on Sunday.
The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) for investigation.