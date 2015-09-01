England

Man killed by police in Enfield named as James Fox

  • 1 September 2015
Police outside Picardy House Image copyright PA
Image caption The man, believed to be in his 40s, was pronounced dead at Cedar Road in Enfield

A man who was shot dead by police in north London on Sunday has been named as James Fox.

North London Coroner's Office confirmed the identity of the 43-year-old.

He was shot outside a flat on the sixth floor of Picardy House, a 12-storey former local authority building in Enfield, after making threats to kill, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Fox was pronounced dead at the scene. A non-police firearm was recovered.

Neighbours reported seeing about 20 police officers around the building at 23:50 BST on Sunday.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) for investigation.

