Image caption The Redsand Forts used to have anti-aircraft guns on their roofs

Plans to turn seven World War Two sea forts into a luxury hotel have moved closer, the man behind the project has said.

The Redsand Forts, in the Thames Estuary, were used as gun towers to shoot down German aeroplanes.

They have been abandoned since the 1950s, but were used to house a pirate radio station in the 1960s.

David Marriott Cooper from Operation Redsand said he has two "major hotel groups" interested in the development.

Mr Marriott Cooper said: "The first time I went out their to see them, the most amazing thing for me was their condition.

"They've been out there through storms and high seas for over 70 years."

Image copyright Aros Image caption The redeveloped forts would have 44 rooms and a museum

He said he has taken inspiration from a converted fort in the Solent.

His plans would see the forts house a museum, restaurant and 44 rooms. Guests would be taken to the site, via boat, helicopter, catamaran or hovercraft.

"I have had no objections to the plans at all," he said.

"We have no county councils or borough councils to deal with and nobody owns it.

"I have had informal consent from The Crown Estate, which owns the seabed they sit on, and from the Marine Management Organisation."

He said the development could cost about £40m and the hotel would open before 2020.

Image caption They were last used to house a pirate station in the 1960s

The Crown Estate said any development would have to receive planning consent from the Marine Management Organisation.

The developer would also have to agree to the price The Crown Estate puts on the lease of the seabed.

Iain Mills, senior asset manager at The Crown Estate, said: "As an independent commercial business that manages the UK seabed, The Crown Estate takes an active approach to unlocking value from this natural asset, for the benefit of the public finances, including granting leases where a legitimate use has acquired the appropriate consents."