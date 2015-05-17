England

Birmingham men charged over car thefts

  • 17 May 2015

Four men have been charged over car thefts from all over the UK, police say.

The men, from Birmingham, were detained following the theft of cars valued at more than £250,000 over the last three weeks.

They were arrested by West Mercia Police in Fernhill Heath, Worcestershire, earlier this week.

All four have been charged with conspiracy to steal motor vehicles and are due to appear in court on Monday.

