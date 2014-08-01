Image copyright Police/family Image caption Jayden Parkinson was found dead on 18 December last year

Five police officers have been served with misconduct notices over the inquiry into the murder of Oxfordshire teenager Jayden Parkinson.

Thames Valley Police's response to reports she was missing is being investigated by the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Jayden's ex-boyfriend Ben Blakeley, 22, was convicted on 24 July of her murder.

Blakeley's brother Jake, 18, will face a retrial after a jury was unable to reach a verdict over his role.

Jake Blakeley, of Venners Water, Didcot, was accused of preventing the lawful burial of Jayden, which he denied, and his retrial will be on 19 January.

He was due to be sentenced for perverting the course of justice, which he admitted, on 22 August, but the CPS confirmed on Friday this will take place at the conclusion of the retrial.

'Indecent images'

The IPCC investigation focuses on the officers' actions between 4 and 12 December.

Jayden, 17, was reported missing just after midnight on 4 December.

Image copyright Thames Valley Police Image caption Blakeley was ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years by a judge at Oxford Crown Court

IPCC investigators confirmed she was considered to be a medium risk missing person for the first week of her disappearance. She was found dead on 18 December.

The IPCC is examining what information was available to the officers who arrested and interviewed Blakeley later on 4 December over an allegation he had taken indecent images of Jayden.

The police complaints body is also looking at whether the officers were aware Jayden had been reported missing at that stage.

Blakeley, 22, from Reading, was subsequently released on bail and on 10 December Jayden was re-categorised as a high risk missing person.

Blakeley was arrested by Thames Valley Police (TVP) officers on suspicion of kidnapping Jayden the following day and later released on bail.

The missing person investigation was transferred to the force's major crime team on 12 December and Blakeley was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Interviews with the officers given misconduct notices are taking place, the IPCC said.

Blakeley was ordered to serve a minimum of 20 years by a judge at Oxford Crown Court.