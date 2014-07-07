Image copyright Hereford Local Enterprise Zone board Image caption Transport links would improve the development potential of Skylon Park, Hereford's local enterprise zone

More than £75m of government funding has been given to Shropshire and Herefordshire to improve transport, create jobs and build houses.

Projects include new link roads for both Hereford and Shrewsbury, and moving Telford's bus station to free up space for a retail park.

In Worcestershire, a grant of £47m is for expanding science and technology parks, and a new railway station.

The grants are part of a £12bn fund to boost local economies across the UK.

The money is to be released over three years, with more than £12m earmarked for the Marches in 2015-16, and another £12m for Worcestershire.

The government said that the work would create up to 6,000 jobs and generate £20m in public and private investment in the Marches, and up to 3,000 new jobs, 1,000 new homes and up to £70m in investment for Worcestershire.