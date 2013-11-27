A new television channel dedicated to Middlesbrough hopes to attract 500,000 viewers a week, its broadcaster says.

Made Television has been awarded the local licence to run Made in Teesside and has promised an "eclectic array" of shows including current affairs.

The company has already won local licences for Bristol, Cardiff, Leeds and Newcastle.

It plans to launch the channel in 2014 and said it would also broadcast culture, sport and cookery shows.

Ofcom said it awarded the licence to Made TV instead of another applicant, TeesVision CIC, because it was "experienced" and would offer a wide range of programmes.

'Vibrant creative'

It is estimated the station will reach more than 500,000 people in Middlesbrough.

Estuary TV's Grimsby station was the first of these new local TV stations to launch on Tuesday.

Made Television spokesman Jamie Conway said: "The timing of this couldn't be better.

"We're very proud to be the holders of the licences and adding a dynamic and vibrant creative centre like Teesside is wonderful."

Mr Conway added that the station would be run by a local team and would be made locally.