Image caption Andrea Waldeck was arrested in Indonesia's second largest city, Surabaya

A British woman is facing the death penalty after admitting trafficking 1.4kg (3lb) of crystal methamphetamine into Indonesia.

Former police worker Andrea Waldeck, 43, from Gloucestershire, was arrested in her hotel room in Surabaya, East Java, in April.

She told a court in the city that she had been coerced into bringing the drugs from China.

Waldeck is due to appear at court again on 25 November for sentencing.

Gloucestershire Police said the community support officer, who was originally from Talgarth, Powys, left the force in February 2012.

The case comes as another British woman, Lindsay Sandiford, continues to fight against her death sentence for smuggling 4.8kg (10.6lb) of cocaine into the Indonesian island of Bali.

The 57-year-old, from Cheltenham, lost her latest appeal in August and is now pursuing other legal avenues.

Indonesia has some of the toughest anti-drug laws in the world but in practice death sentences are rarely carried out, says the BBC's Jonah Fisher in Bangkok.