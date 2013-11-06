Image caption The students said they intended no offence

Two students who dressed as the Twin Towers in a fancy dress competition have been condemned by university and students' union bosses.

University of Chester students Amber Langford and Annie Collinge, both 19, won the Halloween competition at a nightclub in Chester.

Their outfits depicted flames and explosions during the 11 September 2001 attack on the World Trade Center.

They apologised for causing offence, which they said "was not intended".

The University of Chester and Chester Students' Union said they "utterly condemn the appalling photos which have been shared on social media".

'Modern-day horror'

A spokeswoman said: "Both organisations have begun an urgent investigation into the circumstances around which these images have been taken with a view to taking the necessary action."

The university spokeswoman was unable to say what action could be taken.

The students said: "We never meant to be offensive, but we apologise if any offence was caused.

"The idea was to depict a serious, modern-day horror that happened in our lifetime and was not intended as a joke."

Ms Langford, from Anglesey, and Ms Collinge won £150 in shopping vouchers for their costume. The photograph featured on the Chester Parties Facebook page but was removed following criticism.

George Borsberry, who was at the event, said: "Never seen such disgusting behaviour by anyone."

A spokeswoman for the Stonegate Pub Company, which runs the nightclub, said: "Following the club night Halloween promotion that took place at Rosies, Chester, we are extremely concerned that an award of shopping vouchers was made to two young women who were dressed in a distasteful and offensive manner.

"There was a serious error of judgment made on the evening by a contracted DJ to award such a prize and we apologise to anybody who may have been upset or offended by this."