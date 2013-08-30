Image caption Darren Shearer was dismissed by the BBC in March

A former BBC engineer has been jailed for 20 months for downloading tens of thousands of indecent images of children.

Darren Shearer, 26, from Newtown Road, Worcester, pleaded guilty last month to 18 counts of making indecent images and five counts of distributing them.

Worcester Crown Court heard 270 of the images he viewed were of the most serious level 5 category.

The offences took place between December 2008 and February 2013.

The images were found on computers at his home in Worcester and on a hard drive he had stored at the BBC studios in Birmingham where he worked.

Judge Michael Cullum said Shearer had "promoted a market involving the rape of young children".

A BBC spokesperson said: "The crimes that Darren Shearer has been found guilty of are truly shocking and are condemned by the BBC in the strongest terms.

"Darren Shearer no longer works for the BBC. He was suspended at the earliest opportunity upon hearing of the shocking allegations and was dismissed in March 2013."