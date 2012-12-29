Image caption A number of areas in Swanage have seen land movements

Coastguards have been dealing with a number of landslips and mudslides in Dorset and Devon as more rain falls across the region.

In Lyme Regis, a beach chalet has been left dangling over the edge of a cliff following land movement.

Parts of the beach in Charmouth has seen cliff falls and mudslides while a section of coastal path in Portland is "particularly vulnerable".

Cliffs in Swanage are continuing to move, putting beach huts at risk.

Warning signs were put in place in the town after two landslips just over a week ago.

'Look solid'

Simon Dennis, from Portland Coastguard, said: "The current weather means water is draining from land very rapidly, causing a layer to form in cracks on cliffs.

"Large sections of our coast are now very vulnerable to movement, and even in drier weather, any sharp frost would bring expansion behind sections of cliff causing further falls.

"Areas of mudslide are prone to drying out and forming a crust. Although these may look solid, they will not support a person's weight."

Charlotte Blackman, 22, from Heanor, Derbyshire, died on 24 July after the 160ft (49m) high cliff above her collapsed on to Hive Beach near Burton Bradstock.

Five people escaped unhurt after a landslide on 8 August between Charmouth and Golden Cap.