Man remanded over Darlington woman's murder

Police were called to Outram Street by a neighbour

A man accused of the murder of a 40-year-old Darlington woman has been remanded in custody.

The body of Lea Holiday was found in her flat Outram Street on Monday evening after police were alerted by a neighbour.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had been strangled and stabbed.

Barry Hayman, 37, of Reid Street, Darlington, appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates' Court earlier. He is due before Teesside Crown Court on Friday.