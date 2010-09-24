A soldier from North Tyneside has become the third woman in the British Army to be awarded the Military Cross for bravery.

L/Cpl Sarah Bushbye, 25, from Camperdown, is one of 131 soldiers to receive an award for bravery in action.

The army medic attempted to save four soldiers mortally wounded in a suicide bomb attack in Afghanistan, last year.

Cpl Lee Brownson, from Bishop Auckland was posthumously awarded the the Conspicuous Gallantry Cross.

He was killed in an explosion near Sangin in January.

'Extraordinary courage'

L/Cpl Bushbye said: "I wasn't alone that day. I had people helping me and they went through what I went through so it feels like it should be them as well.

"It's weird because you're getting an award for doing your job so if I'm a hero, then everybody else is."

Defence Secretary Liam Fox said the Operational Awards List reflected the bravery of service men and women.

He said: "Each of these awards highlights the extraordinary courage and incredible bravery that is displayed by our service personnel.

"Our armed forces are the best in the world and those recognised today should feel extremely proud of their actions."

The awards, nine of which are posthumous, are for actions during the period 1 October 2009 to 31 March this year.