Gillian Keegan pledges crackdown on mobiles in schools
- Published
Head teachers in England will be told to ban pupils from using mobile phones during the entire school day under new government guidance.
The Department for Education wants children to be barred from using devices on breaks as well as in class.
Education Secretary Gillian Keegan will announce the plans at the Conservative Party conference on Monday.
The government already encourages head teachers to limit phone usage and many schools have restrictions in place.
But government sources say they are confident expanding the guidance will make a difference in reducing the use of phones during the school day.
The new guidance will be issued "shortly" but a specific date has not been announced.
Ms Keegan - who will address her party's conference in Manchester on Monday afternoon - will say mobile phones are a distraction and are often used for bullying.
The new guidelines will be designed to allow pupils to bring their phones to school so they can be used on the journeys there and back but will not be allowed to use them during the school day.
Introducing national restrictions on phone usage in schools is an idea that has been touted before, including by Schools minister Nick Gibb in 2019.
Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson also said he favoured a ban in 2021, saying "mobile phones should not be used or seen during the school day".
But in February 2022, the education department said blanket national rules were not necessary because a majority of schools in England were already taking action.
Heads already have the power to restrict phones on their premises and the government estimated in 2018 that 95% of schools have imposed restrictions.
But rules differ across the country, with some pupils forced to hand their device at the start of the day while others are permitted to keep them in their bag or use them between lessons.
The government has previously said it supports any head teacher who wants to implement restrictions.
There are no blanket bans in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, which have devolved powers over schools.
France and China have already introduced national bans on phones in schools, with the Netherland set to follow suit in 2024.
Additional reporting by Sean Seddon