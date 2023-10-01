'Tories eye PM's throne' and 'Schools phones ban'
Rishi Sunak's comments to the BBC on the first day of the Conservative Party conference are the focus of the main story in Monday's Metro. The prime minister has recommitted to his target to slash inflation in order to convince voters to back him at the next election. 'Easy Ryder' is the caption on an image celebrating Europe's triumphant golfers, who beat the US to win the Ryder Cup in Italy.
