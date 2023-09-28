Ofcom investigates GB News after 7,300 complaints
- Published
Media regular Ofcom has launched an investigation into the Dan Wootton Tonight show on GB News after a sexism row sparked 7,300 complaints.
Fox drew condemnation after insulting journalist Ava Evans, asking what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with her, during Tuesday's show.
Ofcom said it will probe the episode under rules on offence.
MailOnline also announced it had terminated Wootton's contract as a columnist.
It comes a day after Wootton and Fox, some of GB News' most high profile presenters, were both suspended by the channel.
