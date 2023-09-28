MailOnline ends Dan Wootton column after Laurence Fox row
MailOnline has terminated columnist Dan Wootton's contract, a day after he was suspended from his GB News show over the Laurence Fox row.
A spokesperson for DMG Media said "following events this week" Wootton's freelance contract had been terminated.
GB News suspended the TV host on Wednesday after Laurence Fox insulted female journalist Ava Evans on Wootton's show.
In August MailOnline paused the column as it looked at allegations he denies.
The disputed allegations include that he used a fake online identity to offer money to individuals for sexually explicit images.
Wootton admitted making "errors of judgment" but strongly denies any criminality.
