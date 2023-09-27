GB News suspends Wootton after Fox comments
- Published
Dan Wootton has been suspended from GB News following comments made on his show by Laurence Fox, who asked what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with female reporter Ava Evans.
Earlier, the broadcaster announced had suspended Fox for his comments during a live show about PoliticsJOE's Evans.
GB News also said it was conducting a full investigation.
It added: "GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night."
The news channel distanced itself from Fox's comments shortly after they were broadcast, with a statement describing the remarks as "totally unacceptable".
Wootton had earlier apologised for the remarks saying he "regretted" the interview.
Reacting to Fox's comments, Evans told PoliticsJOE podcast they made her feel "sick" and worried for her safety.