GB News suspends Wootton after Fox comments
Dan Wootton has been suspended from GB News following comments made on his show by Laurence Fox, who asked what "self-respecting man" would "climb into bed" with reporter Ava Evans.
Earlier, the broadcaster announced had suspended Fox for his comments during a live show about PoliticsJOE's Evans.
GB News also said it was conducting a full investigation.
It added: "GB News has suspended Dan Wootton following comments made on his programme by Laurence Fox last night."
The news channel distanced itself from Fox's comments shortly after they were broadcast, calling the remarks "totally unacceptable".
Wootton had earlier apologised for the remarks saying he "regretted" the interview.
Reacting to Fox's comments, Evans told PoliticsJOE podcast they made her feel "sick" and worried for her safety.
It comes after Fox, who hosts his own show on GB News, was asked about an exchange involving Evans over mental health on the BBC while appearing as a guest on Dan Wootton Tonight on Tuesday.
"We're past the watershed so I can say this. Show me a single self-respecting man that would like to climb into bed with that woman - ever, ever," he said.
"That little woman has been fed, spoon-fed oppression day after day after day.
"And she's sat there and I'm going like - if I met you in a bar and that was like sentence three, [the] chances of me just walking away are just huge.
"We need powerful, strong, amazing women who make great points for themselves, we don't need these sort of feminist 4.0… they're pathetic and embarrassing. Who would want to shag that?"
In a social media post on Wednesday morning, Fox: "I stand by every word of what I said."
Evans told PoliticsJOE's podcast she did not see a way out of this situation without Fox leaving the channel.