Fresh Russell Brand allegations and call for asylum reform
- Published
Many of Tuesday's front pages carry the news that the Metropolitan Police has confirmed it is investigating fresh allegations of sexual offences following media reports about comedian Russell Brand. The Sun says the force has received "a number of non-recent allegations". In earlier reports published by the Sunday Times, Times, and Channel 4, four women accused Brand of offences ranging from sexual assault to rape, dating from between 2006 and 2013. Brand has strongly denied any wrongdoing.