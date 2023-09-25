Police probe after Brand sexual offence claims
The Metropolitan Police says it will investigate allegations of "non-recent" sexual offences following news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
The force has received a "number of allegations of sexual offences in London" as well as elsewhere in the country, and no arrests had been made.
It follows a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches in which four women accused Brand of sexual assaults and rape.
Brand has denied the claims.
Det Supt Andy Furphy, from the Met's Central Specialist Crime Command, said: "We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.
"We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support."
