Russell Brand: Police receive further allegations against comedian
- Published
The Metropolitan Police says it will investigate fresh allegations of "non-recent" sexual offences following media reports about comedian Russell Brand.
The force has received a "number of allegations of sexual offences" in London and elsewhere in the country, but says no arrests have been made.
It follows a joint investigation by the Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, in which four women accused Brand of sexual assaults and rape.
Brand has denied the claims.
Before the allegations were published, the actor and comedian said his relationships had "always" been consensual.
Det Supt Andy Furphy, from the Met's Central Specialist Crime Command, said: "We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.
"We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support."
In an online video broadcast shortly after the Met released its statement, Brand said it was "hard for me to be objective given events of the last week but that is what we must try to do".
On Friday, he thanked his followers for their support and for "questioning the information that you've been presented with".
He did not directly address the allegations in the documentary but made claims about what he described as "media corruption and censorship" and "deep state and corporate collusion".