Chris Kaba: MoD offers military support after armed Met officers turn in weapons
The Ministry of Defence is offering the support of armed soldiers to London police after dozens of Met officers handed in their weapons.
More than 100 police officers turned in permits allowing them to carry firearms, a source told the BBC.
The Met Police said the action was being taken after an officer was charged with the murder of unarmed Chris Kaba, 24.
He died after being shot in south London last year.
A Met Police officer appeared in court on Thursday.
The MoD said it received a request, known as Military Aid to the Civil Authorities (MACA), from the Home Office to "provide routine counterterrorism contingency support to the Metropolitan Police, should it be needed".
In a subsequent statement addressing the situation, the Met said some officers were "worried" after a marksman was charged with murder.
It comes after Home Secretary Suella Braverman called for a review into armed policing as a result of the crisis.
She said people "depend on our brave firearms officers to protect us".
"In the interest of public safety they have to make split-second decisions under extraordinary pressures."
She said that officers have her "full backing".
"I will do everything in my power to support them," she added.
Mr Kaba died after a police operation in Streatham Hill on 5 September 2022.
He was hit by a gunshot fired by a Met Police officer into the vehicle he was driving and died in hospital the following day, an inquest was told.
The construction worker was months away from becoming a father when he was shot.
His death prompted a number of protests.