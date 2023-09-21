King's diplomatic speech to French Senate receives standing ovation
King Charles received a standing ovation for his speech to the French Senate, where he delivered a strongly-worded call for a victory for Ukraine in its war against Russia's "horrifying" invasion.
The speech, delivered with sections in French and English, also highlighted the "existential challenge" of climate change.
There had been attention to see if there would be any response from the King to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's change over net zero.
But a diplomatically worded speech seemed to avoid any coded criticism.
"Although the challenge facing our planet is both great and grave, it has been increasingly heartening to see action that is being taken by our governments, our people and more and more by the private sector," the King told the Senate.
Monarchs speak on the advice of ministers so such an official speech would be expected to maintain political neutrality.
But it was certainly awkward timing to have the prime minister's change of direction on net zero coming alongside a state visit with a focus on protecting the environment.
So there is still likely to be scrutiny for signs of any rift on climate change between Downing Street and Buckingham Palace.
In his speech, the King said he wanted to "nourish and cherish" the entente cordiale between France and Britain, but he also wanted it to become a relationship that promoted sustainability.
The King, who looked round the grand Senate chamber and seemed quite moved by the lengthy applause, had invoked the wartime unity of Britain and France as an example of joining forces for modern battles.
As well as climate change, he highlighted the war in Ukraine as a shared struggle for democratic values, responding to the "unprovoked aggression on our continent".
"Together we are steadfast in our determination Ukraine will triumph and that our cherished freedoms will prevail," said the King, in a section delivered in French.
The King also highlighted how much his mother, the late Queen, had loved France, in a speech that emphasised the long alliance between the two countries.
It was a serious speech, without much in the way of jokes, but it seemed to have been well received, particularly with the King's readiness to use so much French.
French language expert Malcolm Massey, of the Babbel language app, praised the King's pronunciation of French and a "relatively good accent".
In a rainy Paris, he'll later visit another national icon, Notre Dame, where he'll see progress on restoration after the cathedral's devastating fire.
There was also a meeting with sports stars, including former Chelsea footballer Didier Drogba, and Queen Camilla launched an Anglo-French literary prize.
She told guests at an event at the French national library that she'd been a student in Paris 60 years ago.
The final day of the three-day trip will see the King and Queen visiting environmental projects in Bordeaux.