Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty Wandsworth prison escape
Former soldier Daniel Khalife has pleaded not guilty to escaping from Wandsworth prison on 6 September.
The 21-year-old appeared in court by video link from HMP Belmarsh wearing a bright blue and yellow sweat shirt.
