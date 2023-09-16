Russell Brand allegations and 'crisis-hit NHS'

Image caption,

The Sunday Telegraph also focuses on the story. As well as reporting on the allegations, it says Brand was greeted with a standing ovation when he stepped on stage at Wembley Park Theatre on Saturday evening, and told the audience "there are a lot of things I want to talk about, I can't talk about". The paper also reports on apparent tensions within the Conservative Party, with former prime minister Liz Truss saying that her successor Rishi Sunak has spent £35bn more than she would have as PM.