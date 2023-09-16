Boy, 14, stabbed to death in Manchester
A 14-year-old has died following a stabbing in northern Manchester.
Police were called to reports of a stabbing on Tavistock Square, Harpurhey, a few miles north of the city centre, shortly after 18:00 BST on Friday evening.
The teenager was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries, Greater Manchester Police said.
Another 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
A crime scene remained in place while investigations continued, the force said.
Greater Manchester Police have imposed a Section 60 order - which gives them greater stop and search powers - until Saturday evening.
Det Supt Phil Key said: "I would like to share my deepest condolences with the family at this unbelievably difficult time."
The family has been informed and was being provided support by officers, he said.
Det Supt Key sought to reassure the public that the Section 60 order was only used "when proportionate and necessary", adding that it was aimed at minimising violent behaviour and preventing "any further serious incidents".
Witnesses to the incident have been urged to contact the police.