American bully XL dogs to be banned, Sunak says
- Published
The American bully XL dog is to be banned, the prime minister has announced, after a man died following a suspected attack.
Rishi Sunak said the dog was "a danger to our communities, particularly our children" and would be banned by the end of the year.
The announcement came after a man who was attacked by two dogs in Walsall on Thursday died on Friday morning.
The prime minister described it as "another suspected XL bully attack".
"It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it is a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on," he said.
Speaking in a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, Mr Sunak said he was ordering work from police and experts to legally define the breed behind the recent attacks so that it can then be banned under the Dangerous Dogs Act, which applies in England, Wales and Scotland.
"While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public," he said.
Any ban would have to come via the Department for Farming, Environment and Rural Affairs. A government source told the BBC the department had been working on plans to outlaw the type of dog, with Environment Secretary Therese Coffey convening experts to define the breed.
The XL is the largest type of the American bully breed and can weigh more than nine stone (60kg), however it is not recognised by the main British dog associations, such as the Kennel Club.
The type has been involved in several high-profile attacks.
A 60-year-old man was arrested this week after an 11-year-old girl was attacked by an American XL bully and Staffordshire bullterrier in Birmingham on Saturday.
Two men who went to her aid were also injured and needed hospital treatment.
That attack sparked a debate on whether the breed should be banned, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman saying she was taking urgent advice on the matter.
However, owners and animal groups have argued a breed-specific ban is not the solution.
The Dog Control Coalition said the Dangerous Dogs Act had coincided with a "troubling increase in dog bites and fatalities" and said the approach was not working.