Father among three charged with murder of Sara Sharif
- Published
The father, stepmother and uncle of Sara Sharif have been charged with the murder of the 10-year-old girl, Surrey Police has said.
Urfan Sharif, 41, his partner Beinash Batool, 29, and Urfan's brother, Faisal Malik, 28, all of Hammond Road, Woking, have been charged, the force said.
They are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child.
The trio travelled to Pakistan a day before police discovered Sara's body in Woking on 10 August.
They were arrested at Gatwick Airport on Wednesday evening after disembarking a flight from Dubai.
The force says Sara's mother, Olga Sharif, has been informed of this latest development and she is being supported by specialist officers.
A post-mortem examination of Sara's body found she had sustained "multiple and extensive injuries" over a "sustained and extended" period of time.
The three adults have been remanded in custody to appear at Guildford Magistrates' Court on Friday.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
