'Beyond comprehension' as 10,000 missing in Libya

In its front page, the Financial Times pictures the devastating aftermath of heavy floods in Libya, where thousands are feared dead. The paper says "recovery efforts are likely to be complicated by the weakness of the state", as rival factions "carved the country into a patchwork of fiefdoms" in the last 12 years. In its lead, the paper quotes former Labour PM Tony Blair, who says Labour will inherit "a country that's in a mess" if the opposition party wins the next general election.