Daniel Khalife to appear in court over prison escape
- Published
Daniel Khalife is due to appear in court charged with escaping from Wandsworth prison.
The 21-year-old former soldier will face Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday after four days on the run last week.
Mr Khalife was arrested on a towpath in Northolt in London on Saturday.
He had been on remand at HMP Wandsworth after being charged with terror offences in January.
The Met Police said he had been charged with escaping on 6 September while on remand at the prison awaiting trial at the Old Bailey, contrary to common law.
The hunt for Mr Khalife led to land and air searches across west London.
Mr Khalife was apprehended 14 miles from the prison after being pulled off a bicycle by a plain-clothed officer.
The incident has prompted questions about security at Wandsworth prison, with Justice Secretary Alex Chalk telling the BBC he has launched investigations into security at the prison.
Mr Chalk says preliminary inquiries have determined that correct security protocols and staffing levels were in place at the time.
Mr Khalife is accused of trying to spy for an enemy state, understood to be Iran, and obtaining information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.
He is also charged with plotting a fake bomb hoax at MOD Stafford, where he had been based. He denies the charges against him and pleaded not guilty to them at a hearing in July.