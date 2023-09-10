Daniel Khalife charged over prison escape
- Published
Daniel Khalife is charged with escaping HMP Wandsworth after his arrest on Saturday, following a four-day manhunt.
The 21-year-old is due to appear in Westminster Magistrates Court on Monday.
He was arrested on a towpath in Northolt after being pulled off a bicycle by a plain-clothed officer.
Mr Khalife escaped Wandsworth prison on Wednesday morning after hiding under a delivery lorry.
He is charged with escaping custody on September 6 while on remand at Wandsworth pending trial at the Old Bailey, contrary to common law.
The former soldier was being held on remand at the south-west London jail after previously being charged with terror offences, which he denies.
His escape has prompted questions about security at Wandsworth prison, with Justice Secretary Alex Chalk telling the BBC earlier that he has launched investigations into the incident.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.