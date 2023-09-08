Daniel Khalife: Sighting of escaped prisoner reported to Met Police
- Published
A sighting of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police.
Mr Khalife was reportedly seen walking away from the BidFood van near the Wandsworth roundabout, shortly after his escape from HMP Wandsworth.
The Met is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information that directly leads to his arrest.
The 21-year-old is accused of trying to spy for an enemy state, understood to be Iran, and plotting a fake bomb hoax.
A member of the public reported seeing a man resembling Mr Khalife walking away from the delivery van that had stopped near the south entrance to the roundabout at the top of Trinity Road on Wednesday morning.
"The man was then seen walking towards Wandsworth town centre," the statement added.
The sighting is one of several "key lines" of enquiry the Met says it is following.