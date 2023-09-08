Daniel Khalife’s route out of Wandsworth prison in maps and graphics
- Published
The search for missing terror suspect Daniel Khalife is in its third day but there have been no confirmed sightings of the 21-year-old since he escaped from the kitchens of Wandsworth prison on Wednesday morning.
Khalife, who joined the British Army in 2019, is thought to have attached himself to the underside of a food delivery lorry in a planned escape.
After leaving Wandsworth prison in south London, the lorry made its way through the streets before being stopped by police in the neighbouring area of Putney.
Straps were found underneath the Bidford truck.
Mr Khalife is accused of trying to spy for an enemy state, understood to be Iran, and plotting a bomb hoax.
There have been no confirmed sightings.
Police overnight searched Richmond Park, an 2,500-acre area southwest of the prison.
Two helicopters were used. It is also thought that infra-red technology was used to identify body heat.
The search was not based on specific information but Mr Khalife is known to have links in nearby Kingston-upon-Thames.
Searches for Mr Khalife are focusing on London. Checks have been increased at ports across the UK amid fears he could try to leave the country.
All car boots will be examined over the weekend at exit points such as the Eurotunnel and the Port of Dover. Passengers are warned to expect delays.