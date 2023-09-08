Daniel Khalife: Police search Richmond Park for terror suspect
An overnight search of Richmond Park in south-west London was in connection with Daniel Khalife, the terror suspect not seen for near 48 hours since escaping prison, police have confirmed.
The 21-year-old is accused of trying to spy for an enemy state, understood to be Iran, and plotting a fake bomb hoax.
Two police helicopters were seen over the park - one of the biggest in the capital - during the night.
It is located 2.8 miles (4.6km) from Wandsworth Prison.