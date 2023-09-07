September heatwave burning towards new record
- Published
A UK record has provisionally been broken for the number of consecutive days of temperatures reaching 30C (86F) in September.
If confirmed, the reading of 30.2C in Northolt, west London means the mercury will have reached at least 30C in the UK for four days in a row.
The previous September record was three days - in 1898, 1906, 1911 and 2016.
The hot weather is expected to continue into the weekend before temperatures cool next week.
The 13:00 observation from Northolt is a provisional reading.
The UK experienced its hottest September day since 2016 on Wednesday, with 32C recorded in London's Kew Gardens.
However, that could be surpassed on Saturday with highs of perhaps 33C in the south-east of England, according to BBC Weather forecaster Gareth Harvey.
"The heat is expected to last on into Friday and for some, into the weekend as well with heat slowly but surely getting pushed further towards the south-east," he said.
"Our highest temperature recorded this year, back in June at 32.2C, has the potential to be broken over the next few days but is most likely to happen on Saturday."
The mercury reached 30.2C in Whitechurch, Wales on Monday, and 30.7C in Wiggonholt, West Sussex on Tuesday.
Heatwaves have become more frequent, more intense, and last longer because of human-induced climate change.
The world has already warmed by an average of 1.1C since the industrial era began and temperatures will keep rising unless governments around the world make steep cuts to greenhouse gas emissions.