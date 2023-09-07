UK rejoins EU research scheme Horizon
- Published
The UK government has announced it is to rejoin the EU's flagship scientific research scheme, Horizon.
UK-based scientists and institutions will be able to apply for money from the £85bn fund from today.
Associate membership had been agreed as part of the withdrawal agreement when the UK formally left the EU in 2020.
However, the UK has been excluded from the scheme for the past three years because of a disagreement over the Northern Ireland protocol.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "With a wealth of expertise and experience to bring to the global stage, we have delivered a deal that enables UK scientists to confidently take part in the world's largest research collaboration programme."
"We have worked with our EU partners to make sure that this is the right deal for the UK, unlocking unparalleled research opportunities, and also the right deal for British taxpayers."