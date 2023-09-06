Hunt for prisoner after Wandsworth prison escape
- Published
A manhunt has been launched after a terror suspect escaped from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning.
Daniel Khalife, 21, was awaiting trial after being accused of leaving fake bombs at a military base while serving as a soldier.
He is 6ft 2ins and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, red, white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots, police said.
He has links to Kingston and is "most likely" still in the London area.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.