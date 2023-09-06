Sara Sharif: Dad and stepmum release video in first public contact since her death
The dad and stepmum of Sara Sharif have said they are willing to co-operate with UK authorities in a video - their first public contact since her death.
The 10-year-old's body was found at her home in Woking, Surrey, on 10 August.
Surrey Police want to speak to her father Urfan Sharif, his partner Beinash Batool and brother Faisal Malik in relation to a murder investigation.
In the low-quality footage Ms Batool reads from a notebook while Mr Sharif does not speak.
She spends only two sentences on Sara, describing her death as an "incident".
The BBC was sent the video but was unable to verify their account. Nor was the BBC able to verify the conditions under which the video was filmed or the location.
An inquest held last month heard the precise cause of death was "not yet ascertained" but was likely to be "unnatural".
The majority of the 2 minute and 36 second-long video consists of allegations that the Pakistan police are harassing the couple's extended family, illegally detaining them and raiding their homes.
Ms Batool states that the reason the family are in hiding is because they fear that the Pakistan police will torture and kill them.
Pakistan police have previously denied that they have tortured anyone in connection to this case.
She ends the video saying that they are willing to cooperate with the UK authorities to fight their case.
