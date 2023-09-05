Nitrous oxide: Laughing gas to be illegal by end of year
Laughing gas will be categorised as a class C drug and made illegal by the end of the year, the UK government has announced.
Possession of nitrous oxide, also known as NOS, will carry a sentence of up to two years in prison.
Laughing gas is one of the most commonly used recreational drugs by 16 to 24-year-olds.
Its use soared during the pandemic, but heavy use can lead to a range of illnesses.
The government initially announced its plan to ban nitrous oxide earlier this year, but on Tuesday set out new details of the implementation of the law change.
It said those found in unlawful possession of the drug could face up to two years in prison or an unlimited fine, and up to 14 years for supply or production.
However there will be exemptions for legitimate uses of nitrous oxide, for example in medical or catering industries. The gas is commonly used as a painkiller and for producing whipped cream in cooking.
The substance - which is sold in metal canisters - can cause headaches and make some users anxious or paranoid, while too much nitrous oxide can make a person faint or lose consciousness.
Heavy use can lead to nerve-related symptoms - being unable to walk, falling over, or experiencing tingling or loss of sensation in the feet and hands. Some users have nerve-related bladder or bowel problems, erectile dysfunction or incontinence.
Last week health experts warned the government against a ban, saying it could stop users seeking medical help.