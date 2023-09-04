School budgets cut despite warning - ex-official

The government cut the schools' repair budget despite being warned of a "critical risk to life" from crumbling concrete, a former top civil servant has said.

Jonathan Slater said the Department for Education had asked to double the number of schools which could be repaired each year to 200.

But a 2021 spending review, by then-chancellor Rishi Sunak, saw it halved.

Some schools containing the concrete have been forced to close buildings.