Suella Braverman: Home Secretary orders review into police impartiality
The home secretary has launched a review into police impartiality as she accused officers of "being involved in political matters".
Suella Braverman has instructed an investigation into what she calls an "unacceptable rise" in police taking a side on controversial issues.
She cited officers taking the knee or dancing with protesters at parades.
Labour criticised the home secretary for commissioning a report "into her own political obsession".
Ms Braverman wants the reports findings by March, the Home Office said.
The policing model in England and Wales means that the police should, at all times, adopt a position of political neutrality.
In her letter to policing leaders, Ms Braverman said police should focus on tackling crime, rather than being involved in political matters.
She wants policing leaders to ensure forces' time is always spent on the public's priorities.
Ms Braverman said: "The British people expect their police to focus on cutting crime and protecting communities - political activism does not keep people safe, solve crimes or support victims, but can damage public confidence.
"The review I've commissioned will explore whether the police getting involved in politically contentious matters is having a detrimental impact on policing."
Ms Braverman highlighted cases where she believes public confidence has been damaged by police engaging in contentious issues.
These include policing gender-critical views on social media, conduct at political marches and officers taking the knee, the Home Office said.
His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has been commissioned by the Home Secretary to look at whether operational policing in England and Wales is being influenced.
The HMICFRS review has been asked to cover the quality and neutrality of training and communications with the public on issues - including social media.
But, Labour said the home secretary was wasting her time.
A party spokesperson told the BBC: "Instead of setting out serious practical policies to tackle Tory failures, all the home secretary is doing is commissioning reports into her own political obsessions - and while she's doing this, more criminals are being let off and more victims are being let down."
The National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC) declined to comment, but it is understood the body views this as a political matter.