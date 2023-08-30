Criminals to be forced to attend sentencing hearings after Lucy Letby calls
- Published
Criminals are to be made to attend their sentencing hearings in court, including by force if necessary, or face the prospect of longer in prison.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed plans to introduce a new law after calls from victims and families.
It follows the high-profile case of baby killer Lucy Letby, who refused to attend her sentencing this month.
The new rules will allow custody officers to use "reasonable force" to make offenders appear in the dock.
Those who do not appear for sentencing could also face an extra two years in jail if they ignore a judge's order - with the new penalties applying in cases where the maximum sentence is life imprisonment.
Justice Secretary Alex Chalk said earlier this year that ministers were committed to changing the law to force criminals to be sentenced in person after the killers of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa refused to stand in the dock.
Following the widespread outrage over Letby, the government again reiterated it was looking to change the law.
Announcing the news on Wednesday, Mr Sunak said: "Criminals shouldn't be allowed to take the coward's way out by refusing to face their victims in court."
He was pictured on social media sitting with Olivia's mother, Cheryl Korbel, who has campaigned for the change.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.