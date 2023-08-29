Cancelled flights: Children sleep on airport floors
- Published
"About three o'clock in the morning my youngest was in tears," one mother explained after spending the night trying to sleep in an airport amid the disruption caused by a UK air traffic control fault.
Sarah Skellern is one of thousands of passengers caught up in the aftermath, with many unable to return home to the UK or fly abroad for long-booked holidays. Others have told the BBC about missing weddings, seeing babies asleep in suitcases and shelling out thousands of pounds on new arrangements.
Mrs Skellern, from near Preston, Lancashire, described "absolute chaos" at Palma de Mallorca Airport, after waiting on an aircraft for six hours before her Jet2 flight on Monday was cancelled.
"A lot of people realised that the longer we stayed there, our chance was our crew would run out of hours, which is what actually happened in the end," the mother-of-two said.
After leaving the plane, Mrs Skellern said she and her husband Barry, and two boys Toby, 10, and Gabe, eight, were left by the airline to fend for themselves when it came to finding accommodation. A lack of local hotels meant they had little choice for a bed but the Spanish airport floor.
"As their mum I couldn't do anything about it. I think finally about three o'clock my youngest was in tears, my older one had fallen asleep on my knee," she recalled.
"We just put some towels down on the floor and went 'you know what let's try and get some sleep'.
"They had a few hours, I had about an hour's sleep and my husband about 10 minutes at best."
The teaching assistant is now hoping to get on a flight to Manchester Airport on Tuesday afternoon but admits: "We're all exhausted".
Jet2 said it was working incredibly hard to look after and communicate with its customers, and working tirelessly to provide customers with accommodation. The company added it was putting on extra flights on top of its scheduled programme to bring customers' home.
'We could miss our wedding'
Adam Ashall-Kelly and Christine Marriott fear they could miss their wedding in Italy, after their flight from Manchester to Verona was cancelled on Monday.
The bride and groom-to-be are now frantically trying to find a way to get to a local court in Malcesine, near Lake Garda, before they can be legally wed on Saturday.
The couple, both originally from Manchester, have booked a new flight to Milan on Wednesday but have "no idea" whether it will go ahead or be cancelled.
"It's incredibly stressful," Mr Ashall-Kelly, 35, said.
"We've looked at whether we can get a flight to Paris and then a train, but there's strikes. We've looked at driving all the way there and we're thinking about maybe getting the Eurostar to Brussels and then there's a 14-hour bus."
The finance management consultant said 45 wedding guests were in a similar situation and were arranging new flights at different airports across the UK.
He said: "Some people are meant to be flying today and they're waiting to find out, some people are meant to be flying on Thursday, but they don't know what the impact of all this will be.
"Everybody is completely on edge."
'Babies sleeping in suitcases'
Dan Mayberry described seeing babies sleeping in suitcases, after his EasyJet flight departing Tenerife for London was cancelled on Monday.
"There have been babies put in suitcases as makeshift beds, people on the floor, people sleeping in wheelchairs," he said.
"The airport themselves put out emergency beds and they weren't announced to anyone, it was just if you were on that end of the airport."
The teacher said because there were no EasyJet flights to the UK before Monday next week, he and his girlfriend had to pay out £2,000 in new flights and accommodation in order to get back to work.
The pair are planning to fly to Paris, and get to the UK from there.
Additional reporting by Daniel O'Donoghue, Kris Bramwell & Osob Elmi